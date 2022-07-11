Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 23:08:45

Why Meta Platforms Stock Traded Lower on Monday

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped on Monday, falling as much as 5.2%. By the end of the day, the stock was still down 4.7%.The catalyst that sent the social media titan lower was a bit of negative analyst commentary that painted a fairly bleak picture.Needham analyst Laura Martin downgraded Meta Platforms to underperform (sell) from hold, according to The Fly. What's notable about the bearish opinion is that there isn't anything particularly new driving the downgrade. Martin named the company's deteriorating fundamentals as a short-term issue. The analyst went further, citing several structural risks for Meta, including "consumer behavior shifts, competition, moat degradation, regulatory risks, and Metaverse investment risks." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)mehr Analysen

29.06.22 Meta Platforms Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.06.22 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.06.22 Meta Platforms Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.05.22 Meta Platforms Hold HSBC
28.04.22 Meta Platforms Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 161,80 -3,95% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
On 17,46 -3,22% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Fälle in China nehmen wieder zu: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwach -- Börsen in Asien finden zum Handelsende keine gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor am Montag. Auch der DAX zeigte sich tiefer. Die Wall Street legte einen schwachen Start in die neue Handelswoche hin. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost liefen am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen: Während es in Japan bergauf ging, sanken die Kurse in Shanghai und Hongkong.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen