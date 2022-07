Why Meta Platforms Stock Traded Lower on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped on Monday, falling as much as 5.2%. By the end of the day, the stock was still down 4.7%.The catalyst that sent the social media titan lower was a bit of negative analyst commentary that painted a fairly bleak picture.Needham analyst Laura Martin downgraded Meta Platforms to underperform (sell) from hold, according to The Fly. What's notable about the bearish opinion is that there isn't anything particularly new driving the downgrade. Martin named the company's deteriorating fundamentals as a short-term issue. The analyst went further, citing several structural risks for Meta, including "consumer behavior shifts, competition, moat degradation, regulatory risks, and Metaverse investment risks." Continue reading