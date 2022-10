Why Meta Platforms Stock Was a Laggard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were hot on all manner of stocks Tuesday, but some were only cool on the prospects for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). The social media king's shares rose at a 1.2% clip, but that was notably behind the S&P 500 index's more than 3% surge on the day. The market was weighing a good news/bad news research update on Meta stock from a prominent bank. Before market hours, Bank of America analyst Justin Post published a new note on top internet stocks. Post made several adjustments to his estimates for both Meta and its fellow tech sector behemoth, Google owner Alphabet. He trimmed his forecasts for both companies, which has filtered down in a pair of stock price target cuts. He now pegs Meta as being worth $196 per share, and Alphabet at $114. These levels remain comfortably above the current prices of those stocks, however, and as such represent Post's top value stocks in the internet sphere.