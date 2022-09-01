|
01.09.2022 22:00:09
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Beating the Market Thursday Morning
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were in positive territory on Thursday morning, climbing as much as 2.7% on a day when the broader market was in the red. As of 3:15 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 1%.The stock was reacting to reports that Meta is planning to build paid features across its family of social media apps.Meta Platforms is building a team to explore "possible paid features," according to The Verge. This new product organization will be charged with building optional paid features that could be deployed across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, according to the report, which cited an internal memo sent to Meta employees. Continue reading
