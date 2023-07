Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were moving higher today on a bullish note from an analyst and in response to a cooler-than-expected inflation report, which lifted stocks broadly.As of 11:03 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Meta stock was up 3%.Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black raised his price target on Meta from $290 to $350 this morning and maintained a buy rating on the stock.Continue reading