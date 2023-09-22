|
22.09.2023 18:55:22
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were moving higher as the Facebook parent benefited from a pair of positive analyst notes out on the stock this morning.Shares were up 2.6% as of 11:20 a.m. ET.This morning, Citigroup opened a "positive catalyst watch" on Meta, heading into its Connect event on Sept. 27-28, which will include the launch of the Meta Quest 3 as well as new offerings around artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and the company's metaverse technology.
