27.04.2022 22:09:18
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Falling Today
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the Facebook parent, were falling today on a number of concerns, including fears about the company's earnings report after hours today, a post-earnings sell-off in rival Alphabet, and an errant report from Bloomberg that showed the company missing revenue estimates in the first-quarter earnings report.Facebook stock was down 2.8% heading into the close.Image source: Meta Platforms.Continue reading
28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
28.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.22
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
19.04.22
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
