Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were climbing today in response to better-than-expected numbers from big tech peers Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) last night.Though there was no company-specific news out on Meta, investors are anticipating the company's earnings report after hours today, and seem to have bumped up their expectations after the reports from the other FAANG stocksAs of 11:14 a.m. ET, Meta stock was up 2.2%.Continue reading