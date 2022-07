Why Meta Stock Is Falling Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) was tumbling this morning after comments made by CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the economy and cutting back on hiring. The tech stock was down by 2.8% as of 11:46 a.m. ET on Friday. Reuters reported this morning that Zuckerberg said in a weekly employee meeting that the company is expecting a significant economic slowdown and will drastically cut back on the number of people it previously expected to hire. Continue reading