|
24.06.2022 19:36:43
Why Meta Stock Is Surging Today
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, were rising quickly today on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, a rebound in the tech sector appears to be sending Meta's stock higher today. The tech stock had gained 5.8% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Friday. Investors have been driving down tech stocks lately as they worry about inflation, which is currently at a 40-year high. Technology stocks like Meta, in particular, have suffered as investors view the sector as riskier compared to other investments. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
