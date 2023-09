Why Meta Stock Just Popped

Shares of social networking powerhouse Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), owner of both Facebook and Instagram, jumped 2.1% through 10:25 a.m. ET Monday -- but for reasons entirely unrelated to social networking.As The Wall Street Journal reported last night, Meta is developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) system capable of going toe-to-toe with ChatGPT. Just two months ago, Meta announced an audacious plan to match Google's and Microsoft's work on large language model artificial intelligence systems by making its own "LLaMA 2" AI system available for commercial use -- for free.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel