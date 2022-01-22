|
22.01.2022 17:15:56
Why Metaverse Cryptos Axie Infinity, Decentraland, and Enjin Coin Plunged 20%+ Today
Top metaverse cryptocurrencies Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA), and Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) were once among the hottest tokens in the crypto world. Today, that positive momentum has run straight into a brick wall, with each of these tokens plunging more than 20%. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, these three tokens lost 20.8%, 20.1%, and 21.1%, respectively.This sell-off is a continuation of what we saw unfold on Friday. Most metaverse-themed cryptocurrencies declined by more than 10%. However, an acceleration of these declines into the weekend is never a good thing.The market appears to continue to be pricing in a bearish near-term outlook. Rising interest rates, inflation concerns, central bank digital currency issues rank among the top negative catalysts.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
