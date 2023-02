Why Metaverse Stock Matterport Shot 8% Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To understate the case somewhat, the metaverse is a rapidly evolving environment that requires constant innovation and expansion from companies hoping to succeed in it.A new product announcement from metaverse hopeful Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) this week satisfied this requirement. Consequently, the company's share price rose by nearly 8% in that period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Wednesday, Matterport announced the availability of said product, Digital Pro. This is being touted as a one-stop marketing, content, and advanced visualization offering for the real estate industry. It marries the company's detailed 3D imaging with marketing and content generation capacity for agents and other interested parties to present a home that's on the market.