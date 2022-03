Why Metaverse Token Axie Infinity Blasted Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) was up by almost 18% across the 24 hours preceding late Thursday afternoon. Investors traded up the coin, which is the native token of a multiverse game of the same name, after it was added to an important feature -- and promoted -- on a top cryptocurrency platform.In the cryptocurrency world, what happens on its top exchange, Binance, really resonates with investors. Binance has not only added Axie Infinity to its auto-invest feature (which, it nearly goes without saying, automates certain investments for cryptocurrency holders active on its platform), but has also included it in a pair of promotions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading