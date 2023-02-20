|
20.02.2023 15:30:00
Why MGM Resorts Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy Right Now
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) posted another record quarter for its resorts on the Las Vegas Strip as the company resumes operations in Macau. Let's look at MGM's fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 performance, and why I think the casino stock remains a buy at current price levels.The fourth quarter marked the fifth straight quarter of record-high adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) for MGM's Las Vegas resorts.Same-resort sales on the Strip, excluding the Cosmopolitan and Mirage, increased 11% year over year while adjusted property EBITDAR rose 6%. Overall, net revenue from MGM's Las Vegas resorts showed a 27% gain year over year, reaching $2.3 billion for the quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!