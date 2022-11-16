|
16.11.2022 00:21:06
Why MGM Resorts Stock Scored a Win on Tuesday
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a legacy casino company that is pushing assertively into online/mobile betting, experienced a share price pop on Tuesday. Investors signaled their approval of the signing of a new "brand ambassador" by trading the shares nearly 1.5% higher on the day. A new face of MGM Resorts is Tim Howard, a star goalkeeper on the U.S. men's national soccer team during his playing years. Now retired, Howard was perhaps best known not only for playing in that sport's prestigious World Cup, but setting the record for most saves. He did so in the U.S.-Belgium match in the 2014 tournament. As a brand ambassador, Howard will personify the company's BetMGM online soccer wagering. Among the numerous ways players can engage is with Tim Howard's Shootout Challenge, a daily free-to-play video game in which they can attempt to fire shots past an avatar of the goalkeeper. Continue reading
