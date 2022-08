Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.The catalyst that sent shares of the technology companies in opposite directions was an unsolicited takeover bid by Open Text for its rival.Open Text announced in a press release on Friday that it had reached an agreement to acquire Micro Focus, paying 532 pence (roughly $6.29) per share for its UK rival, in an all-cash deal valued at roughly $6 billion. The buyout price represents a premium of about 99% compared to Micro Focus's closing price on Thursday and implies an enterprise value of about $6 billion.