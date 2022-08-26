|
26.08.2022 18:59:38
Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped
Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.The catalyst that sent shares of the technology companies in opposite directions was an unsolicited takeover bid by Open Text for its rival.Open Text announced in a press release on Friday that it had reached an agreement to acquire Micro Focus, paying 532 pence (roughly $6.29) per share for its UK rival, in an all-cash deal valued at roughly $6 billion. The buyout price represents a premium of about 99% compared to Micro Focus's closing price on Thursday and implies an enterprise value of about $6 billion. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!