Why Micron, Applied Materials, and Skyworks Solutions Stocks Plunged Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of chipmaking companies Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) plunged on Tuesday, down 4.8%, 9.1%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 2:27 p.m. ET.It had been a very good month for chip-related stocks, which saw a big rebound off their late June lows. That is, until yesterday, when Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) gave a dire warning on its recent quarter's sales figures.Then this morning, Micron followed up with its own pre-report guidance cut. This was perhaps even more concerning, since Micron had already issued very soft guidance on its prior earnings call just one month ago.Continue reading