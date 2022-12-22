|
22.12.2022 18:45:23
Why Micron Melted Down and Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Followed
Thursday is looking like a miserable day to own semiconductor stocks. Last night, after close of trading, computer memory-maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported a fiscal Q1 2023 loss four times bigger than expected, and added that it also missed on sales. Instead of Wall Street's expected $0.01-per-share loss, Micron lost $0.04 per share in the quarter. Sales were $4.09 billion, just shy of analysts' projected $4.11 billion. Micron stock slid 3.9% through 11:10 a.m. EST, and the losses weren't limited to Micron. Falling in sympathy were Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- down 4.2%, 6%, and 6.9%, respectively.Micron's sales are melting down, having fallen 47% from Q1 a year ago, and its earnings results were even worse. That "$0.04" loss, you see, was only a pro forma figure. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Micron's losses were actually $0.18 per share -- a complete reversal from one year ago, when Micron earned $2.04 per share. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!