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17.06.2026 21:56:09
Why Micron Stock Is Up After the SpaceX IPO
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock defied today's market sell-off to jump 3.5% through 3:40 p.m. -- and for a reason that may surprise you.In a note earlier this week, Canadian private equity shop Lynx Equity told investors that even though the SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO is over, and even after the space company's shares are up 28% from Monday's opening price, there's still a way for investors to make money on the SpaceX IPO: by buying Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock. Image source: Micron.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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