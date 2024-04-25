|
25.04.2024 20:55:00
Why Micron Technology Stock Bucked the Market Downtrend on Thursday
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) gained ground on Thursday, climbing as much as 1.1%. While this might not seem like much to celebrate, the gains came against the backdrop of a broader market downturn as the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.8% and the S&P 500 shed 0.6% (as of this writing). As of 1:41 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 0.5%.The catalyst that sent the memory and storage chipmaker higher was word that the company would receive as much as $13 billion in loans and subsidies from the CHIPS Act.The White House announced on Thursday that Micron would receive grants and loans under the CHIPS and Science Act, a program designed to revitalize the semiconductor industry in the U.S. Micron, a leading supplier of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) chips, will receive up to $6.1 billion in federal grants to subsidize the construction of two fabrication facilities -- one in Clay, New York, and the other in Boise, Idaho, where Micron is headquartered. In addition to the direct funding, the preliminary agreement also provides $7.5 billion in loans to support these projects.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Micron Technology Inc.
|106,72
|2,42%
|On
|32,79
|2,66%
|The Market Limited Registered Shs
|0,10
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.