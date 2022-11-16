|
16.11.2022 19:37:54
Why Micron Technology Stock Crashed Today
Shares of memory-chip producer Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) fell as much as 6.1% on Wednesday. The company spooked investors when it announced production cutbacks in the fourth quarter due to weak demand for DRAM and NAND memory chips.Micron issued a press release before Wednesday's opening bell, outlining how the company is adapting to a market that's weaker than expected.The company has decreased the number of wafer starts by approximately 20%, compared to the fiscal fourth quarter that ended on Sept. 29. Micron is also considering cuts to its planned capital expense investments in manufacturing facilities.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
