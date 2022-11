Why Micron Technology Stock Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of memory-chip producer Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) fell as much as 6.1% on Wednesday. The company spooked investors when it announced production cutbacks in the fourth quarter due to weak demand for DRAM and NAND memory chips.Micron issued a press release before Wednesday's opening bell, outlining how the company is adapting to a market that's weaker than expected.The company has decreased the number of wafer starts by approximately 20%, compared to the fiscal fourth quarter that ended on Sept. 29. Micron is also considering cuts to its planned capital expense investments in manufacturing facilities.Continue reading