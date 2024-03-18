|
18.03.2024 18:32:25
Why Micron Technology Stock Popped on Monday Morning
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) rallied on Monday, jumping as much as 4.1%. As of 12:52 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 1.5%.The catalyst that sent the memory and storage chipmaker higher was a vote of confidence from a pair of Wall Street analysts.Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley maintained his buy rating on the stock while increasing his price target to $120. That suggests potential upside of roughly 29% compared to Friday's closing price -- and on top of the stock's 68% gains over the past year. The analyst expects "another strong beat and raise" from Micron, driven by improved pricing power for the processors used for dynamic random access memory (DRAM). "Beat and raise" is Wall Street parlance for results that beat analysts' consensus estimates, accompanied by an increase in the company's forward-looking guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Mittwochssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|S&P 500-Wert Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Micron Technology-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab (finanzen.at)