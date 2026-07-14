Micron Technology Aktie

Micron Technology für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.07.2026 09:02:00

Why Micron Technology Stock Soared 304% in the First Half of 2026 and Why There Might Be More to Come

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) had a blistering run during the first six months of 2026, with shares soaring 304%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's more than 30x the 10% gains of the S&P 500.While some artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have pulled back this year, Micron rallied in the first half before taking a breather. Strong demand for the company's flash memory and storage chips, coupled with limited supply, has sent prices soaring.Let's look at the company's results and recent developments that suggest there could be more to come for the chipmaker.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.

mehr Analysen
25.06.26 Micron Technology Buy Deutsche Bank AG
25.06.26 Micron Technology Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.06.26 Micron Technology Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.06.26 Micron Technology Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.06.26 Micron Technology Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Micron Technology Inc. 845,10 2,39% Micron Technology Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
12.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 28
11.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
11.07.26 KW 28: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.07.26 KW 28: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit schwacher Tendenz -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten tiefer. In Asien ging es am Dienstag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen