Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
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14.07.2026 09:02:00
Why Micron Technology Stock Soared 304% in the First Half of 2026 and Why There Might Be More to Come
Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) had a blistering run during the first six months of 2026, with shares soaring 304%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's more than 30x the 10% gains of the S&P 500.While some artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have pulled back this year, Micron rallied in the first half before taking a breather. Strong demand for the company's flash memory and storage chips, coupled with limited supply, has sent prices soaring.Let's look at the company's results and recent developments that suggest there could be more to come for the chipmaker.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.
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13.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 fällt (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start des Montagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
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09.07.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
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09.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
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07.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel Micron Technology-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Micron Technology-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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02.07.26
|Ist der Höhenflug vorbei? Morningstar warnt eindringlich vor Gefahren bei der Micron-Aktie (finanzen.at)
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01.07.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
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01.07.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Micron Technology Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.26
|Micron Technology Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.04.26
|Micron Technology Buy
|UBS AG
|25.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.06.26
|Micron Technology Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Micron Technology Inc.
|845,10
|2,39%