|
16.03.2023 21:42:53
Why Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, and Qualcomm Were Surging Today
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all rocketed higher Thursday. As of 3:33 p.m. ET, they were up 4%, 7.2%, and 3.8%, respectively.The broader market indexes were in positive territory for the day, too, but these three stocks more likely rose due to a prominent semiconductor sector analyst calling a "bottom" in consumer electronics, specifically PCs and smartphones. In addition, Microsoft showed off some upcoming integrations between ChatGPT and its Office software suite.On Thursday, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland essentially called the bottom in the consumer electronics sector, upgrading Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and AMD's rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), among others. "We believe the acute portion of the semiconductor downcycle for the handset, PC and consumer end markets has passed," he said in a research note to clients. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!