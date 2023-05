Why Microsoft, ASML, and TSMC Stocks All Just Popped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AI news drove big tech stock gains in early trading Thursday.Through 10:05 a.m. ET, shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are up a respectable 2.2%, while semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is gaining 4.6%, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is leading the pack higher with a 10.1% gain.The precise reasons why these stocks are rising may differ -- but artificial intelligence (AI) lies at the root of each rally.Continue reading