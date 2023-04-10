|
10.04.2023 15:25:32
Why Microsoft, Wolfspeed, and Mobileye Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
As the bear market drags on, it might be tempting to park all of your excess cash in stable income-generating investments like CDs and Treasury bills. However, bear markets can also be a great time for investors to accumulate shares of promising growth stocks -- as long as they can afford to ride out the near-term volatility.Investors who are shopping around should look for companies with long growth runways and wide moats. These three no-brainer buys check all the right boxes: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF), and Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
