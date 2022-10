Why Microsoft Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell hard today, down some 4.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET.Microsoft is considered somewhat defensive by tech standards, so it was rare to see the stock down so much in a day. However, there were several tech leaders down by much more, as peer Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) pre-announced plummeting PC sales for the September quarter, which signals soft sales for Microsoft's PC-related business as well.In addition, the broader tech sector was down, as bond yields rose following a strong jobs report.