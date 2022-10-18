Why Microsoft Is Down 29% This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has grown exponentially in its 47 years of business. Despite a recent market downturn, the company's stock has grown over 200% in the last five years, thanks to the potency of brands such as Xbox, Windows, Azure, and Office. These brands' success and market share will likely help the company continue growing for years to come.However, Microsoft's stock has fallen 29% since January, along with a long list of other tech stocks. Investors who haven't been able to stay up to date on recent market trends might be perplexed as to why a dominant company like Microsoft has suffered such steep declines in 2022. Let's find out. Microsoft has been among the many tech stocks hit by rising inflation and slowing consumer demand in 2022. Even though the company has suffered a 29% decline over the year in its share price, other companies have suffered more. For instance, PC component leaders AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia have seen their stocks fall about 60% in the same period. Continue reading