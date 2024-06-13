Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 13:14:00

Why Microsoft Is the Big Loser in Apple Intelligence

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is finally in the artificial intelligence business, with its own tools launching on-device and a partnership with OpenAI. What's most interesting is who is bearing the cost of Apple's AI integrations, and the name may surprise you. Travis Hoium covers the potential financial impact of Apple Intelligence in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 11, 2024. The video was published on June 12, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten