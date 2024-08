Many investors were probably disappointed with Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter update after the market closed on Tuesday. The tech giant didn't hit Wall Street's expectations for cloud revenue. As a result, its shares opened lower on Wednesday.However, some investors were quite happy with Microsoft 's latest quarterly update -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders. Here's why Microsoft just delivered good news for Nvidia .Microsoft executives spent a lot of time in the company's fiscal Q4 conference call discussing businesses with strong growth. Azure and other cloud services revenue jumped 29% year over year. Azure Arc hybrid and multi-cloud management customers soared by 90%. Azure AI customers increased nearly 60%. Copilot customers increased more than 60%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool