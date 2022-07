Why Microsoft Put an End to Minecraft's NFT Games

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology disruption happens slowly and then all at once. But sometimes there are simple warning signs that a new technology is becoming a threat that incumbents can't ignore.I saw one of those signs yesterday when Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Minecraft banned non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in its game. There's no indication they will be allowed back. Not only did this crush some NFT projects built on Minecraft, it made a very compelling argument for NFTs in a single announcement. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading