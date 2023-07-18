|
Why Microsoft Rallied to an All-Time High Today
Shares of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were rallying today, up 5.3% as of 1:38 p.m. ET, reaching a new all-time high for the first time since late 2021.It's perhaps not surprising that Microsoft is rallying on exciting artificial intelligence news, especially news that connects the current AI hype with monetization, giving investors the opportunity to see how the current AI craze is translating into real incremental revenue and profit opportunities.Microsoft held its Inspire conference today, in which the tech giant made a few new AI announcements. Among the most prominent was pricing for new AI-powered CoPilot tools for its Office suite, Microsoft's core software pack that contains Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Teams, among other programs.Continue reading
