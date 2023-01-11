|
11.01.2023 20:40:00
Why Microsoft Rallied Today
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were rallying above the market today, reaching gains as high as 2.5% before reverting to a 2.2% gain as of 1:28 p.m. EST.The software and cloud behemoth received encouraging remarks from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives today, who maintained a $290 price target on the stock, while calling a large rumored investment in AI chatbot ChatGPT a "potential game-changer." Meanwhile, a CIO survey conducted by Morgan Stanley also shed a positive light on Microsoft's competitive position with IT departments. It has only been a little more than a month since OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot was unveiled to the public. But since then, it's taken the tech world by storm. After investing $1 billion in the OpenAI back in 2019, in recent days, Microsoft has been rumored to be pursuing a much larger deal with the ChatGPT parent. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!