|
12.07.2023 20:21:43
Why Microsoft Rallied Today
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose by as much as 2.8% Wednesday morning before settling into a 1.6% gain as of 1:35 p.m. ET.Microsoft investors have gotten no less than least three pieces of good news over the past two days. First, the company's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), thought to be in danger of being blocked, was given new life Tuesday, thanks to a judge's favorable ruling.Amid all the news over the Activision bid, an announcement of new cybersecurity products Tuesday might have gotten lost in the shuffle. But it likely increased investor optimism over Microsoft's prospects in this high-growth market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|07.06.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.06.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.05.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.05.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.05.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|5 812,00
|1,93%
|Microsoft Corp.
|304,70
|0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErleichterung über abnehmende US-Inflation hallt nach: Wall Street im Plus -- ATX schließt etwas stärker -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die Wall Street notiert am Donnerstag erneut in der Gewinnzone. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.