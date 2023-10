Why Microsoft Rallied Today

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were up strongly on the day today, as much as 2.6% in early trading, before reverting to a still-solid 1.9% gain as of 1:55 p.m. ET.The cloud and enterprise software giant received a positive analyst note Sunday, adding further optimism to the Microsoft story. That story has also seen several positive developments over the past week or so, setting up an interesting inflection point as we head into earnings. According to a Sunday note from analyst Brent Bracelin of Piper Sandler, Microsoft 's recently announced Copilot feature for its Microsoft 365 software suite is gaining traction.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel