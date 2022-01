Why Microsoft Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose 2.9% on Wednesday after the software leader issued an optimistic growth forecast.Microsoft's revenue jumped 20% year over year to a whopping $51.7 billion in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. That was slightly above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for revenue of $50.9 billion. Microsoft is seeing robust demand for its cloud-computing and productivity software. Its Azure cloud-infrastructure platform saw revenue surge 46%, while its Office 365 commercial revenue increased 19%.Continue reading