Why Microsoft Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose on Thursday after the company rolled out new productivity tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI). As of 1:10 p.m. ET today, Microsoft's stock was up more than 3%.The tech company wasted little time putting its recent multibillion-dollar investment in AI powerhouse OpenAI to good use. Microsoft will integrate the research lab's popular ChatGPT application into a premium version of its Teams messaging app. ChatGPT resides at the cutting edge of generative AI -- advanced technology that can be used to create new content, such as text and images, with computer algorithms. ChatGPT allows users to interact with its AI-powered chatbot in a conversational way. Users can have their questions answered almost instantly.Continue reading