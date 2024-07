Why Microsoft Stock Dived by Almost 4% Today

Inaction rather than action was a key cause of tech incumbent Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock dip on Wednesday. A media report stating that the company is apparently unwilling to modify its relationship with a troubled business partner dampened investor sentiment. Ultimately, the shares closed the day nearly 4% lower, a worse performance than the 2.3% dip of the S&P 500 index.In a brief article published that morning and citing an unidentified "person familiar with the issue," Reuters said that there is no indication the company plans to limit CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) access to Microsoft 's Windows operating system. The news agency did not elaborate, and Microsoft has not yet commented on the story.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool