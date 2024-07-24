25.07.2024 00:34:42

Why Microsoft Stock Dived by Almost 4% Today

Inaction rather than action was a key cause of tech incumbent Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock dip on Wednesday. A media report stating that the company is apparently unwilling to modify its relationship with a troubled business partner dampened investor sentiment. Ultimately, the shares closed the day nearly 4% lower, a worse performance than the 2.3% dip of the S&P 500 index.In a brief article published that morning and citing an unidentified "person familiar with the issue," Reuters said that there is no indication the company plans to limit CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) access to Microsoft's Windows operating system. The news agency did not elaborate, and Microsoft has not yet commented on the story.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

