|
29.11.2022 00:41:41
Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 2.3% on Monday following reports of increased antitrust scrutiny.The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may move to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), according to a report published by Politico after the market close on Wednesday. Regulators are reportedly skeptical of the two companies' claims that the deal will not dampen competition in the nearly $200 billion gaming market. The FTC could bring an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft as soon as December. The tech titan's rivals could spur regulators to act. Sony (NYSE: SONY) notes that by acquiring Activision, Microsoft would gain control over popular game franchises like Call of Duty. It could then choose to make these and other games exclusive to its Xbox console, thereby removing key sales drivers for Sony's PlayStation console. In turn, Sony argues that the acquisition deal "would cause significant harm to consumers, competition, and developers." Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|14.11.22
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|232,85
|-2,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerChina-Proteste belasten: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX schließen zum Wochenstart deutlich schwächer -- Roter Handelsausklang an den Börsen in Asien
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es am Montag klare Verluste. An der Wall Street herrschte zu Wochenbeginn eine risikoscheue Stimmung. In Asien dominierten die Verkäufer.