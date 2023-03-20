+++ In 1, 2, 3 Schritten zum Anlageprodukt: Zertifikate-Finder! ▪ Oder wo kaufen Sie Ihre Zertifikate? +++-w-
Why Microsoft Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were sliding today, despite an analyst raising his price target for the tech stock and news that the company may be poised to launch a new mobile gaming service. Investors may have ignored those two bits of news and instead exited the stock as part of a larger pullback on tech stocks today on news that Amazon is cutting more jobs. Microsoft's shares were down by 3.3% at 12:14 p.m. ET. Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne raised his price target for Microsoft's stock from $280 to $295 today, and the Financial Times reported that Microsoft will launch a new mobile gaming app store as early as next year if the company's bid to acquire Activision Blizzard clears regulatory hurdles. Continue reading
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 3 640,50 -0,30% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 253,40 -0,22% Microsoft Corp.

Vor Fed-Entscheid: ATX stabil -- DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen deutlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich in der Gewinnzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts.

