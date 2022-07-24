|
24.07.2022 13:20:00
Why Microsoft Stock Might Have a Bumpy Week Ahead
Investors have some big questions heading into Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) fourth-quarter report in a few days. The stock is trailing the market even though sales and earnings spiked in the previous period, which ended in late March.Wall Street is bracing for weaker results in Microsoft's upcoming announcement, which covers the quarter that ended in June and the overall fiscal year. But investors' bigger fear is that the tech giant will describe a tough demand environment in areas like PC software, gaming, and video communication when it issues its outlook for fiscal 2023.Let's take a closer look at the report set for Tuesday, July 29.Continue reading
