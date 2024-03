Why Microsoft Stock Popped on Thursday

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) rallied Thursday morning, climbing as much as 3.1%, despite a downturn in the broader market. As of 1:59 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 2.4%.The catalyst that sent the tech giant higher was commentary issued by a Wall Street analyst suggesting the latest version of Copilot will boost Microsoft 's cloud growth.Microsoft just announced that its Copilot for Security will be generally available beginning April 1. This latest addition to the company's lineup of generative AI assistants "will help security and IT professionals catch what others miss, move faster, and strengthen team expertise." The system has been trained on threat intelligence to help guard against unauthorized intrusions.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel