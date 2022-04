Why Microsoft Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were enthusiastic about Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock this morning after the company reported better-than-expected sales and earnings for its third quarter.The tech stock had gained 6.5% as of 11:37 a.m. ET. Microsoft reported earnings per share of $2.22, up 9% from the year-ago quarter, and ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $2.18. The tech company's sales of $49.36 billion -- up 18% year over year -- also outpaced Wall Street's expectation of $49.03 billion for the quarter. Continue reading