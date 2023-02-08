|
Why Microsoft Stock Popped Today
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) climbed more than 4% on Tuesday after the software giant announced some highly anticipated, AI-powered upgrades to its web browser and search tools. Microsoft is adding a new chat box to its Bing homepage. The new AI-driven tool can provide more complete and relevant answers than traditional search engines, according to Microsoft. Users will also be able to refine their search results via an interactive experience. Additionally, the chat box can generate content from a user's prompts.Microsoft said that by combining search, browsing, and chat into an integrated tool, it hopes it can serve as a user's "copilot for the web."Continue reading
