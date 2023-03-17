|
17.03.2023 19:52:00
Why Microsoft Stock Popped Today
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) ticked higher in Friday trading, rising as much as 2.6% in the morning before retreating to a 1.6% gain as of 1:22 p.m. ET.You can thank Wall Street for that.In a series of analyst notes out this morning, multiple Wall Street firms laid out their thoughts on Microsoft and how the tech giant might benefit from the rapid rise of artificial intelligence technology -- and "generative AI" in particular.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!