Why Microsoft Stock Rallied Today

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) rose more than 3% on Thursday, as analysts defended the popular tech stock after its post-earnings decline, and investors grew increasingly excited about its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.Microsoft suffered a bit of a stock price swoon early on Wednesday despite delivering a relatively solid earnings performance, driven by strong gains in its cloud revenue. Some investors were apparently frazzled by CFO Amy Hood's somewhat tepid revenue guidance of $50.5 billion to $51.5 billion for the current quarter, which was slightly below the consensus estimate of roughly $52 billion.