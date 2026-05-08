Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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08.05.2026 15:47:20
Why Microsoft Stock Soared 10.2% Higher Last Month and Has Kept Rallying in May
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock posted double-digit gains in April's trading. The tech giant's share price gained 10.2% in a month that saw the S&P 500 gain 10.4% and the Nasdaq Composite rally 15.3%. Following some big pullbacks earlier in the year, Microsoft's valuation surged last month amid strong bullish momentum for the broader market. The company also published its quarterly results at the end of the month, but investors were mixed on the report. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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