Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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05.08.2026 03:00:03
Why Microsoft Stock Surged 24.6% in July While the Market Was Flat
Shares of software and cloud computing giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) soared 24.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For context, the S&P 500 index was essentially flat -- it edged down less than 0.1% -- while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index declined 3.2%. Investors were no doubt particularly pleased with Microsoft's stock jump in July because shares had been about 19% in the red in 2026 before last week's earnings release. Through Tuesday, Aug. 4, Microsoft stock has returned 2.3% in 2026. The S&P 500 has returned 13.8% over this period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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