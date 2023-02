Why Microsoft Stock Topped the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A smart push into artificial intelligence (AI) was benefiting Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and its shareholders on Wednesday. A business the tech company has placed a bet on announced a move aimed at capitalizing on its famous innovation, and investors were guardedly optimistic about that development.Arguably the most high-profile AI application on the scene today, ChatGPT is going commercial. OpenAI, the platform's developer, announced on its official blog that it's launching a pilot subscription plan called ChatGPT plus. Users who pay $20 per month will receive general and unfettered access to ChatGPT, even at peak times. OpenAI also promises faster response times and priority access to new features and upgrades in the system.ChatGPT plus is now open for customers located in the U.S. OpenAI added that it will start inviting individuals on the service's waitlist in the coming weeks. It didn't get more specific about timing. Continue reading