10.09.2024 23:45:37
Why Microsoft Stock Topped the Market Today
On Tuesday, tech industry website The Information, citing two unidentified people who have tested the goods, reported that OpenAI aims to release its latest product within the next two weeks. That product, called Strawberry, is a reasoning-focused set of artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities developed by the high-profile specialist in the technology. OpenAI is the developer of ChatGPT, the very high-profile AI program that is something of an early flagship for the tech. Microsoft has committed to invest a reported $13 billion in the still privately held business; with that, it is essentially considered by many to be something of a benefactor for OpenAI. Microsoft has ambitious plans to integrate AI functionalities and services into most of its software products.
