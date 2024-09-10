10.09.2024 23:45:37

Why Microsoft Stock Topped the Market Today

News in the cooling-but-still-hot artificial intelligence (AI) sphere helped Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock land in positive territory on Tuesday. The tech sector giant's share price improved by more than 2% across the trading session thanks to that news, which came from a private company in which it's heavily invested. By comparison, the S&P 500 index could only manage a 0.5% increase on the day.On Tuesday, tech industry website The Information, citing two unidentified people who have tested the goods, reported that OpenAI aims to release its latest product within the next two weeks. That product, called Strawberry, is a reasoning-focused set of artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities developed by the high-profile specialist in the technology. OpenAI is the developer of ChatGPT, the very high-profile AI program that is something of an early flagship for the tech. Microsoft has committed to invest a reported $13 billion in the still privately held business; with that, it is essentially considered by many to be something of a benefactor for OpenAI. Microsoft has ambitious plans to integrate AI functionalities and services into most of its software products. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel freundlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

